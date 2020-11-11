John Krasinski’s ‘A Quiet Place’ Franchise To Come Up With Another Spectacular Sequel

Paramount Pictures is soon going to add another instalment to 'A Quiet Place' franchise and has stated that it will be based on John Krasinski’s original idea. 'The Quiet Place' sequel is set to release in 2022.

According to reports by Deadline, the makers of A Quiet Place will soon be up with the third instalment of the movie and have set Jeff Nichols to write and direct the movie. A Quiet Place sequel was earlier scheduled to release in March 2020, but due to the pandemic lockdown, the release dates were shifted to April 2021. Even the third part of the movie is gearing up to hit screens in 2022. The makers haven’t revealed anything about the new plot, but have only disclosed that it will be based on John Krasinski’s idea who also wrote and directed the other two parts of the movie.

A Quiet Place part one hit screens in the year 2018 and received critical acclaim for its spectacular direction and acting performances. Directed by John Krasinski, the movie is a sci-fi horror whose story revolves around a family’s struggle to survive in a post-apocalyptic world which consists of weird monsters with a sharp sense of hearing.

A Quiet Place cast reprised their roles in the second part which will be released next year. However, there hasn't been any announcement about any new actors who might be a part of the A Quiet Place cast list for the third instalment.

A Quiet Place cast

A Quiet Place cast includes actors namely Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Cillian Murphy, John Krasinski, Noah Jupe, Djimon Hounsou, Cade Woodward, Leon Russom, Ezekiel and Evangelina Cavoli. The first part of the movie was written by John Krasinski, Scott Beck and Bryan Woods while the second one is entirely written by John.

John Krasinski’s movies

John Krasinski’s movies and TV shows are a huge hit amongst his fans. The actor has appeared in several movies and shows for which he received appreciation for many of his performances. Some of John Krasinski’s movies include Promised Land, It’s Complicated, Big Miracle, Aloha, The Hollars, Away We Go, among others.

