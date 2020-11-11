Chrissy Teigen Shares Heartwarming Tribute For Late Son Jack By Daughter Luna

Quick links:
On November 10, 2020, Chrissy Teigen took to her Instagram and shared a video explaining that the family has received the ashes of baby Jack, whom she lost in a miscarriage. She captioned the video saying that she is thinking a lot about her lost son and that her 'house is open about life, death and grief'. She continued that the family tries to explain and answer every question in a 'beautiful, spiritual and literal way'. She expressed her grief and wrote she will always remember her little mini.
Also read: Chrissy Teigen Gets Emotional As Her Friends Donate Blood In Honour Of Baby Jack
im just thinking a lot about jack today. our house is very open about life, death, grief, everything really. we try to explain things well and answer every question imaginable in a beautiful, spiritual but literal way. I know this is a weird post but I just wanted to share these to always remember my incredibly empathetic little mini. life is infinitely better with her in it. I miss u, jack. we miss you a lot.
Also read: Chrissy Teigen Honours Her Late Son Jack By Getting His Name Inked
In the video, Chrissy is seen saying that her four-year-old daughter Luna put a little therapy bear around him and when she came down, she gave him a piece of her favourite snack. She called Luna ‘amazing’. She also shared a clip of her daughter sitting with Jack’s ashes on the couch. Luna is seen greeting the teddy bear and Jack’s ashes ‘Hello’ and asking them how they were doing. Kris Jenner commented, “Precious Luna” in the comments, Alana Hadid also wrote, “This is beautiful and heartbreaking and heart warming all at once. Thank you for sharing this” with a heart.
The heartwarming tribute by Luna came after a few weeks of mourning for Chrissy and her family, who lost their child Jack in September due to pregnancy complications. On October 1, 2020, Chrissy informed on Instagram about her loss where she opened up about her pain. She wrote that the family is shocked and in deep pain which they never felt before. She further wrote, “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It wasn’t enough.”
Also read: Chrissy Teigen Makes A Comeback On Instagram Post Miscarriage; Says 'finally, A Giggle'
We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.
She continued that they never decide on their babies’ names until the last moment after they’re born. For some reason, they called the little guy Jack in her belly, she said. The duo later had taken a break by heading out on a date where they were attempting to return to normalcy. Chrissy has honoured her late son by getting his name inked on her wrist. She shared the picture of her tribute on Twitter.
November 1, 2020
Also read: What Happened To John Legend And Chrissy Teigen? Why Have They Left Social Media?
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.