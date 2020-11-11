Chrissy Teigen Shares Heartwarming Tribute For Late Son Jack By Daughter Luna

On November 10, 2020, Chrissy Teigen took to her Instagram and shared a video explaining that the family has received the ashes of baby Jack, whom she lost in a miscarriage. She captioned the video saying that she is thinking a lot about her lost son and that her 'house is open about life, death and grief'. She continued that the family tries to explain and answer every question in a 'beautiful, spiritual and literal way'. She expressed her grief and wrote she will always remember her little mini.

Chrissy Teigen shares tribute for late son Jack by daughter Luna

In the video, Chrissy is seen saying that her four-year-old daughter Luna put a little therapy bear around him and when she came down, she gave him a piece of her favourite snack. She called Luna ‘amazing’. She also shared a clip of her daughter sitting with Jack’s ashes on the couch. Luna is seen greeting the teddy bear and Jack’s ashes ‘Hello’ and asking them how they were doing. Kris Jenner commented, “Precious Luna” in the comments, Alana Hadid also wrote, “This is beautiful and heartbreaking and heart warming all at once. Thank you for sharing this” with a heart.

The heartwarming tribute by Luna came after a few weeks of mourning for Chrissy and her family, who lost their child Jack in September due to pregnancy complications. On October 1, 2020, Chrissy informed on Instagram about her loss where she opened up about her pain. She wrote that the family is shocked and in deep pain which they never felt before. She further wrote, “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It wasn’t enough.”

She continued that they never decide on their babies’ names until the last moment after they’re born. For some reason, they called the little guy Jack in her belly, she said. The duo later had taken a break by heading out on a date where they were attempting to return to normalcy. Chrissy has honoured her late son by getting his name inked on her wrist. She shared the picture of her tribute on Twitter.

