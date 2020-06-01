Dilpreet Dhillon And Aamber Dhaliwal Split After 2 Years Of Marriage; Read Details Here

Dilpreet Dhillon and Aamber Dhaliwal have spilt after Dilpreet Dhillon was reportedly found cheating on his wife. The couple was often seen posting pictures on social media. The couple got married in 2018. Dilpreet Dhillon's wife has deleted all the pictures with Dilpreet from her Instagram account. She has even changed her username to Aamber Dhaliwal, which was earlier Aamber Dhillon. She also recently posted a selfie on Instagram and she mentioned in the post that trust is fiction.

Dilpreet Dhillon cheating on his wife?

Recently, a call recording also went viral on social media where Aamber was allegedly having a conversation with a girl. The young girl admitted that the Dilpreet Dhillon has been in a relationship with her. During the course of this conversation, Aamber informed the girl that she has broken off her marriage for the same reason.

Reportedly, Dilpreet Dhillon recently shared a story on social media where he mentioned that every relationship has its own problems and misunderstandings. Dilpreet also wrote that "I appeal to everyone for letting this stay a private affair". As per reports, Dilpreet also said that everything that is happening is a misunderstanding between him and his wife. He also added that he will let his fans know if his relationship gets sorted. Due to the lockdown, both the couple are also not able to meet each other.

Dilpreet Dhillon affair - Rumours?

As per reports, Dilpreet Dhillon had an affair with someone else before and after the marriage. According to a post shared by The Kaur Movement on Instagram, Aamber was allegedly also assaulted during her marriage a number of times. Aamber reportedly received a lot of messages from her fans, asking her to shed light on this matter.

As per reports, Aamber said that she is waiting for the right time. The Instagram page 'The Kaur Movement' also shared a picture of Aamber which was reportedly taken by her mother. Aamber's mother took a screenshot while she was talking to Aamber via video call. As per the Instagram page, Dilpreet Dhillon allegedly told Aamber's mother that he had hit her daughter to “shape her”.

