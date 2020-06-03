Dilpreet Dhillon Breaks Down Over Being Trolled, Asks 'Did I Murder Anyone?'

Punjabi singer and music composer, Dilpreet Dhillon has caught himself in the middle of a huge controversy. Dilpreet Dhillon and his estranged wife, Aamber Dhaliwal have split after He was reportedly found cheating on his wife. The couple was often seen posting pictures together on social media. The couple tied the knot in 2018.

Dilpreet Dhillon's wife had also deleted all the pictures with Dilpreet from her Instagram account. She even went on to change her username to Aamber Dhaliwal, which was earlier Aamber Dhillon. The singer 's estranged wife also recently posted a selfie on Instagram and she mentioned in the post that trust is fiction. Now, finally, Dilpreet Dhillon has broken his silence and shared a video on his YouTube channel wherein he can be seen almost breaking down due to the severe backlash he has been receiving due to the whole fiasco.

Dilpreet Dhillon lashed out at all those labelling him as a cheater

The music composer goes on in a rant saying that the netizens on social media have no right to judge him or call out to him in this matter. He says that he did not tie the knot with Aamber Dhillon due to his 'social media' status so he states that the netizens have no right to bash him or conclude that he is the main culprit in this situation. Dilpreet angrily questioned his followers if he has raped or murdered anyone that he is getting such a staunch criticism due to this thing.

Dilpreet also mentioned that till now there has been no proof against him which can label him as a cheater or a perpetrator in this situation. The music composer also challenged anyone to bring in one proof against him. The singer further lashed out at all those who are stating that he should be boycotted from the industry due to the entire fiasco.

A call recording of Aamber Dhaliwal with Dilpreet's alleged girlfriend has been going viral

Recently, a call recording also went viral on social media where Dilpreet's estranged wife Aamber was allegedly having a conversation with a girl. The young girl also admitted that the Dilpreet Dhillon has been in a relationship with her. During the course of this conversation, Aamber also informed the girl that she has broken off her marriage for the same reason.

