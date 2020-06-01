Masha Gill And Dilpreet Dhillon's Speculated Affair - Find Out Details Here

Dilpreet Dhillon is a popular Punjabi singer, who is married to Aamber Dhaliwal since 2018. The couple recently split because Aamber Dhaliwal reportedly found out that her husband was cheating on her with a woman named Masha Gill. According to reports, the couple has been at their respective homes since December 2019. Amber also deleted all the pictures that she previously posted with her husband on Instagram. Dilpreet Dhillon's wife even changed her Instagram username from Aamber Dhillon to Aamber Dhaliwal recently.

Dilpreet Dhillon has an affair with Masha Gill?

As per reports, Masha Gill and Dilpreet Dhillon were in a relationship since February 2020. Dilpreet recently also shared a story on his Instagram handle where he mentioned that every relationship has its own problems. He also added that there is a misunderstanding between his wife and him. He informed his fans that he will let them know if things get sorted. There was also a call recording which allegedly had Masha Gill and Dilpreet Dhillon that went viral on social media. According to online web portals, Masha Gill apologised to Aamber Dhaliwal and told her to not to leave Dilpreet Dhillon. It was also reported that Aamber Dhaliwal got emotional during the conversation that was recorded. Masha Gill's mother was also a part of the conversation and she allegedly said Aamber that she was not aware of this matter.

Dilpreet Dhillon and Aamber Dhaliwal's relationship

Dilpreet Dhillon and Aamber Dhaliwal got married in Chandigarh. The celebration was on a grand scale and many Punjabi artists like Parmish Verma, Karan Aujla, Gurnazar, and Desi Crew’s Goldy and Satpal attended the wedding. In a previous interview, Dilpreet had also talked about his marriage and had said that his marriage had changed him as a person. The Punjabi singer had stated that he had no fixed timings to get back home when he was a bachelor but after marriage, he had become more responsible and he had fixed timings because he knew that his wife was waiting for him. Dilpreet had also stated in the interview that he wanted to spend more time with Aamber.

