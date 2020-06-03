Dilpreet Dhillon's Net Worth Has Not Been Affected Despite Controversies, Check Out

Punjabi Singer Dilpreet Dhillon is currently in the spotlight due to his divorce with Aamber Dhaliwal. Dilpreet Dhillon is undoubtedly one of the most popular Punjabi singers in the world. Thanks to his popularity and his successful music albums, Dilpreet Dhillon has a rather impressive total net worth. Here is a breakdown of his career and the approximate value of his net worth.

Dilpreet Dhillon's career and his total net worth

Also Read | 'Sonu Sood, Please Send Cyclone Nisarga Home': Actor Replies To Fans' Trending Meme

The beloved Punjabi singer Dilpreet Dhillon was born on August 24, 1991, in Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab. He was born with the name Amrinder Singh, though he decided to rename himself as Dilpreet Dhillon after he became a singer. Dilpreet Dhillon finished his schooling in Ludhiana's Sant Ishar Singh Ji Memorial Public School. He then moved to New Zeland to complete his higher studies.

After returning from New Zeland, Dilpreet Dhillon tried to start his music career but was initially unsuccessful. However, in 2014, he released his song Gunday No 1. Gunday No 1 became an instant hit and Dilpreet Dhillon gained millions of fans who appreciated his amazing singing talents. After Gunday No 1's stunning success, Dilpreet Dhillon released his next song, 32 Bore, which also garnered huge fanfare and praise.

Soon, Dilpreet Dhillon was a well established Punjabi singer and was one of the most popular artists in the Punjabi Music Industry. He then released his first album, 8 Kartoos, in 2016. Some of his other popular songs are Gulab, Gunday Returns, Thar Vala Yaar, Shreaam Apni, Yaar Khade Ne, and Fire Bolde.

Also Read | Dilpreet Dhillon And Aamber Dhaliwal Split After 2 Years Of Marriage; Read Details Here

Thanks to his massive popularity, Dilpreet Dhillon has an impressive net worth of approximately $1-5 million. In INR, his net worth is around ₹75 million. Little is known about Dilpreet Dhillon's property, possessions, and brand deals. Most of his income comes from his career as a Punjabi Singer.

Dilpreet Dhillon's current divorce controversy

Dilpreet Dhillon and his wife, Aamber Dhaliwal, are splitting up after two years of marriage. As soon as this news was announced, many fans started to speculate that Dilpreet Dhillon was cheating on his wife. According to rumours, there was a recording that proved that the singer was having an affair. However, none of these allegations were substantiated.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan's Endearing Pictures On Instagram With His Grandchildren

Just a while ago, Aamber Dhaliwal posted a 29-minute video on Instagram, in which she talked about her divorce with Dilpreet Dhillon. In the caption for the video, Aamber Dhaliwal simply wrote, "The truth". After she posted the video online, Aamber Dhaliwal received a lot of support from her fans, who promised to stand by her during the separation.

Also Read | Pregnant Elephant's Death In Kerala: John, Richa, Dia, & Others Condemn The 'cruel' Act

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

[Promo Image from Dilpreet Dhillon Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.