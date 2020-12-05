Allu Arjun Starrer Pushpa's Director Sukumar Isolates Self As Crew Member Tests COVID +ve

Allu Arjun's next, Pushpa's director Sukumar is currently in self-isolation and has called off the shoot of the film. According to Tollywood.Net English, a production team member working on Pushpa died recently, and it was found that he had tested positive for coronavirus. Ten or twelve other people from the team had been tested positive for Covid-19. Following this, the entire team of Pushpa was advised to self-isolate. The person who had tested positive had come in contact with the whole team, including Sukumar. This caused Sukumar to pause the shooting, he returned to Hyderabad and went into isolation. He will be undergoing the COVID-19 test next week. Producers of the film are also currently in quarantine. After a few days, the entire crew will undergo COVID tests once again.

As this news was revealed, fans of Allu Arjun were seen inquiring about his well-being. Fortunately, the person who had tested positive had not come in contact with Allu Arjun. Pushpa marks the 20th film of the actor. His first look was released on his birthday in April.

First Look and the Title of my next movie “ P U S H P A “ . Directed by dearest Sukumar garu . Music by dearest friend @ThisIsDSP . Really excited about this one. Hoping all of you like it . @iamRashmika @MythriOfficial #MuttamsettyMedia pic.twitter.com/G8ElmLKqUq — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 8, 2020

Pushpa is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The Pushpa movie cast includes Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role and the Kollywood actor Arya along with Allu Arjun. The film is going to be an action thriller that is based on red sandalwood smuggling. It will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

ANNOUNCEMENT... On his birthday today, #AlluArjun teams up with director #Sukumar for a new film... Titled #Pushpa... Costars #RashmikaMandanna... Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Mutamsetty Media... Will release in *five* languages, including #Hindi... #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/4SyNzzacQ2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 8, 2020

Filming had resumed from November 10. The shooting was going on in Maredumilli forest area since the last few days. The film is said to be released in early 2021, but the shooting of the film will only be resumed once the entire team is safe and has tested negative for Covid-19. Pushpa is one of the most awaited films of 2021.

