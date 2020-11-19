As Badshah Turns A Year Older Today, Here Is A Look At His Net Worth, Income And Songs

Badshah is one of the most popular Indian rappers. He is known for his songs like DJ Waley Babu and Genda Phool. Over the years, Badshah has made a name for himself in the Indian music industry with his peppy songs. His songs have made him a household name. The rapper turned a year older today on November 19, 2020. A lot of people have been wondering about Badshah's net worth and Badshah's income. For all the people who are curious to know about Badshah's net worth and his income, here is everything you need to know about it.

Badshah's net worth

According to a report by trustednetworth.com, Badshah’s net worth is around $4 million. Badshah's income per year is also expected to be around $1 million every year. A major part of his income is through his popular songs. He also earns money through his various tours and gigs across the world.

Apart from being a singer and rapper, Badshah is also a renowned songwriter. He also earns a fair amount of money by writing songs. He has contributed in songs of different genres and languages like Bhangra, Hip Hop and Bollywood. The rapper turned 35 years old today.

Badshah's songs

Badshah started his career in music way back in 2006 with Yo Yo Honey Singh. He was one of the members in the band Mafia Mundeer with Yo Yo Honey Singh. He parted ways from the band in 2012 to focus on his independent career in singing and rapping.

According to celebworth.net, his debut single DJ Waley Babu was ranked on top of the Indian i-tunes chart within 24 hours of its release. The song had also crossed a million views on Youtube within 30 hours. The song which put him on the map was Kar Gayi Chull from the Hindi movie Kapoor & Sons.

Badshah's birthday post

He has given several hit tracks in movies like Khoobsurat and Humpty Sharma ki Dulhaniya. His 2015 Punjabi song Wakhra Swag earned him several awards and accolades in the Punjabi music industry. He has made several collaborations with top artists from the music industry like Gippy Grewal, Diljit Dosanjh, Manj Musik, Raftaar, Navv Inder and Aastha Gill among others.

Disclaimer: The above net worth information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures

