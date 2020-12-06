Did You Know Vijay Deverakonda's Hit Film 'Geetha Govindam' Was Leaked Before Its Release?

Directed by Parasuram, Geetha Govindam is a Telugu romantic-comedy flick starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Upon its release, the movie emerged as a blockbuster hit, as it was merely made on a budget of Rs. 5 crore, went on to garner Rs. 130 crore at the cinema houses, according to The Hans India. But do you know Geetha Govindam was leaked just before its release?

Geetha Govindam’s controversy

According to The News Minute, dozens were arrested by the Andhra Pardesh police just two days before Geetha Govindam’s release for leaking the movie. The officials alleged that a native of Chirala who was working as an administrator in Data Digital Bank, Hyderabad, a firm associated with the film industry, illegally copied the footage of the film and shared it amongst his relatives. The relatives in return shared it further among their friends.

Upon learning about the leak, the makers of Geetha Govindam filed a cybercrime complaint. Post which, all the culprits were taken into custody. Dejected with the news, the lead actor Vijay Deverakonda expressed that he felt heavily disappointed and upset. Check out the tweet shared by him here:

I feel let down, disappointed, hurt.

Okka sari kopam osthundi, inko sari edupostundi. — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) August 12, 2018

Acclaimed Telugu producer Srinivas also condemned the incident in a series of tweets. He said, “17 students in Guntur & Editor in Hyderabad got arrested for circulating raw footage FEW films under shooting, the editor arrested for data stealing & circulation more arrests gonna happen as Cyber crime police working hard in both states considering this as serious offence,”(sic). “

Whoever circulate piracy clips of films on their social media, all of their accounts will be traced, blocked & they ll be punished according law, this is SERIOUS notice pls don’t spoil your careers & don’t try to spoil film makers career & their efforts and money(sic),” he added in another tweet.

About Geetha Govindam

The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a young lecturer who falls in love with an independent and fierce woman. However, their relation starts off on an ugly note which creates a lot of misunderstanding between the two. However, the young lecturer tries to clear out all the problems and convince her.

