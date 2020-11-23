Rashmika Mandanna 'National Crush Of India'? Fans Overjoyed At Google Result Get A Reply

Not just attaining success for her work in a short period of time and at a young age, Rashmika Mandanna’s looks have been winning her fans around the world. And now, it is being said that the actor has been declared as the ‘National Crush of India’ by none other than Google. Fans of the Geetha Govindam star were excited over the tag, and went gaga over it, even prompting a response from her.

Rashmika Mandanna reacts to ‘National Crush of India’ tag

Though no formal announcement per se, reports of Rashmika Mandanna being declared as ‘National Crush of India’ has been doing the rounds. The ‘confirmation’ could be when someone types ‘National Crush of India’, it is Rashmika Mandanna’s name that pops up.

Fans of the 24-year-old expressed their excitement to the honour by sharing posts and memes over it, highlighting her ‘cute looks’, ‘smile’, ‘zero haters’ and ‘beauty’.

Her face, her eyes & her lips ~ all over say she is the most beautiful girl... If u don't agree then you are lying to yourself ! @iamRashmika 😍😍#RashmikaMandanna #NationalCrushRashmika pic.twitter.com/c2K8CZLQSB — Rashmika Trends (@RashmikaTrends) November 23, 2020

As #NationalCrushRashmika trended online, the actor also responded. Writing ‘Woahhhhh!’ he termed her fans as ‘my people’ and that they were ‘truly LEGENDARY!’ Calling them ‘cute’, she tweeted, “They have all my heart.”

Woahhhhh!! My people are truly LEGENDARY!! They are so cute.. aren’t they?🤗 They have all my heart. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2TXrtN0vI6 — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) November 22, 2020

Rashmika Mandanna on professional front

Rashmika Mandanna had shot to fame with the Kannada campus romantic comedy Kirik Party in 2016. She then ventured into Telugu film industry. Two films with Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda added to her popularity and fan following. The first was Geetha Govindam that released in 2018 and Dear Comrade that hit the scenes in 2019.

This year, she featured in two films. Rashmika first starred opposite Mahesh Babu in Sarileru Neekevvaru and Bheeshma, alongside Nithiin.

She has interesting line-up of films in her kitty, that includes Allu Arjun’s Telugu film Pushpa and Kannada film Pogaru starring Dhruva Sarja.

She will also be making her Tamil debut with Sultan opposite Karthi, that is slated to release in 2021.

Rashmika Mandanna has been felicitated with numerous awards in her four-year career that include IIFA Utsavam, Filmfare Award for Best Actress, South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) for Best Debut Actress, among others. She is also among the most followed actresses on Instagram with 10.9 million followers.

