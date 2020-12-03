Divya Agarwal Awaits Her Music Video 'Fitrat' With Suyyash Rai; Shares Teaser On Instagram

Known for her participation in several reality shows on MTV, Divya Agarwal is all geared up for the launch of her new music video named ‘Fitrat’. She recently took to her Instagram handle to share a short clip of her upcoming music video. Let’s take a look at the teaser of Divya Agarwal’s music video ‘Fitrat’.

Divya Agarwal’s music video

After being a part of around 10 music videos, Divya Agarwal will soon be seen in ‘Fitrat’ featuring alongside popular actor and singer Suyyash Rai. She posted this clip on her Instagram and reminded her fans how there were just two days left for the launch of her latest music video. In the caption, she stated how hope lies in dreams, in imagination and in the courage of those who dare to make dreams into reality. She later mentioned how Indie Music Label’s 'Fitrat' is a song long-awaited. She also urged her fans to follow the music label and stay tuned as there were just two more days for the launch of Suyyash Rai and Divya Agarwal’s music video. She later mentioned all the team members of 'Fitrat' in her caption.

Many of her fans immediately responded to her post and stated how much they loved the teaser and will eagerly be waiting for the full song. Let’s take a look at how fans illustrated their excitement on Divya Agarwal’s music video teaser post.

Divya Agarwal also posted this video recently in which she can be seen with Suyyash Rai promoting their upcoming music video, 'Fitrat'. They both urged their fans to subscribe to Indie Music Label to watch their new video. The caption was also a reflection of the same idea.

Divya Agarwal’s songs

Divya Agarwal has been a part of several music videos in less than 4 years. ‘Bewafa’ by Siddharth Bhatt was the first one in Divya Agarwal’s songs list. Some of the other Divya Agarwal’s songs include Dum Maro Dum Maro, Bob Marley, Baby Baby, Chance, Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna, and many more.

