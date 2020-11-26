Divya Khosla Kumar Returns With Jaani And B Praak's Another Music Video 'Besharam Bewaffa'

On November 25, 2020, Divya Khosla Kumar took to her Instagram handle and shared a poster of her upcoming song Besharam Bewaffa. After the success of her songs- Yaad Piya Ki and Teri Aankhon Mein, Divya is all set to return with Jaani and B Praak’s latest music video Besharam Bewaffa.

She captioned the post as, “Love hits you where it hurts the most! #BesharamBewaffa narrates a story about a bone-chilling heartbreak!”. She further informed her fans that the song will be releasing on November 20.

Divya Khosla Kumar releases first look of Besharam Bewaffa

Also read: Divya Khosla Kumar Celebrates Her Birthday On Sets Of 'Satyameva Jayate 2'; See Photos

In the poster, Divya looked elegant wearing a multi- coloured dress with a slit. She paired it up with long earrings and kept her hair loose. She topped up her look with black heels. Many of her fans showed their excitement in the comments section while her friends also dropped red heart and fire emojis.

Also read: Divya Khosla Kumar 'missing' Teri Aaankhon Mein Song Rehearsals, Shares BTS Videos

Jaani and B Praak come back together after hit collaboration in Pachtaoge

Her upcoming track will be releasing next week and Divya is all set to reconnect with her fans. Punjabi star singer Jaani and B Praak are back with another musical gem after their hit collaboration in Pachtaoge. In the upcoming song, Divya will be seen playing the role of a young girl yearning for true love.

The song is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru and it will be Divya’s first sad and melancholic track. Besharam Bewaffa is different from other songs and fans have already created a huge buzz after seeing the first look poster of the song.

Divya’s Yaad Piya Ki which was sung by Neha Kakkar had hit the chartbusters of the year 2019. The song had garnered more than 370 million views across YouTube and is still counting. After almost a year, she released her second single Teri Aankhon Mein that took the nation by storm and had over 125 million views on YouTube.

Also read: John Abraham Shares Monochrome BTS Slides From His Upcoming Project, See Pics

Since her characters in the songs are so relatable, fans cannot stop going gaga over her songs and keep it on loop. One can see that fans have connected with the singer in a huge way. The emotions, on-point lyrics and music and the story have been much-appreciated by the audiences.

Image Source: Divya Khosla Kumar Instagram

Also read: 'The Kapil Sharma Show' Written Update Nov 8: Music & Movie Celebs Have A Ball In The Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.