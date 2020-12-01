'Kundali Bhagya' Fame Anjum Faikh Shares New Music Video On Her Instagram, Watch

Anjum Fakih is popular for her role in Kundali Bhagya where she played the role of Shrishti. Anjum is now all set to star in singer Kunaal's music video of the song Ek Dafa Toh Mil alongside Arjit Taneja. The video released on YouTube today and the actor took to her Instagram and shared an IGTV video of the glimpse of the song. She also enclosed the link in her bio. Read more about Anjum Faikh and Arjit Taneja's new music video.

Anjum Fakih's new music video 'Ek Dafa Toh Mil'

Anjum Fakih recently took to her Instagram and posted an IGTV of her latest release. Oye Kunaal's song Ek Dafa Toh Mil premiered a few hours ago today, on December 1, 2020. The song stars Anjum and Arjit Taneja. The song is about a couple amidst a breakup.

It is a heartbreak song. In the video, the two can be seen locking lips quite a few times. The song is directed by Faisal Miya Photuwale and produced by The Bucketlist Films under Nexus Records and Shoaibe Dheber's association. Anjum asked her fans to go watch this video on youtube and show some love and support to this music video. She also said that any feedback will be appreciated. Anjum can be seen wearing a black glittery dress while Arjit can be seen wearing a long overcoat over the formal Shirt and Pants. The location of the video seems to be set somewhere in the colder regions as hints of Ice can be spotted in the video. See her IGTV post here.

Anjum Fakih's career

Anjum Fakih has come a long way in her career. She made her debut appearance on Television in a series called Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani in the year 2015. She played the supporting role of Rani Rajeshwari Singh in this show. She was then seen in a pivotal role on the popular television series Tere Seher Main also in 2015. She played the role of Rachita Mathur in this series, the show didn't stay on the air for long and Anjum then went on to play the role, Shrishti Arora in Kumkum Bhagya a supporting role which gave her the chance to play in the spin-off of the show Kundali Bhagya. Kundali Bhagya became her most memorable series on television. She has also played roles in other series such as Naagin, Time Machine, and Kashmakash: Kya Sahi Kya Galat.

IMAGE CREDITS: @nzoomfakih IG

