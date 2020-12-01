'Besharam Bewafa' Cast: Actors Who Featured In This Latest Music Video

The Besharam Bewafa music video made it to YouTube yesterday and is already trending on Number 3. The T-series produced track has got 24,104,508 views so far and is getting showered with love in the comments section. Take a look at the actors who are a part of the heartbreak song.

Also Read: Divya Khosla Kumar's 'Besharam Bewaffa' Song Review: B Praak's Voice & Music Work Wonders

Besharam Bewafa Cast

Divya Khosla Kumar

Divya Khosla is the female lead in the romantic drama song, opposite Gautam Gulati in the song, voiced by B Praak. She made her debut in acting with the Telugu film Love Today in the year 2004 and then appeared in the pop song Aiyyo Rama by Falguni Pathak. Her Bollywood debut followed in the same year with the movie film Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo.

After this, she did course cinematography and editing and went on to direct music videos for Agam Nigam, Jermaine Jackson, Tulsi Kumar and some advertisements. She worked on over 20 music videos and then got to direct her first movie, which was Yaariyan in the year 2014, in which she also choreographed 5 songs including Baarish, Maa, Love Me Thoda Aur, Allah Waariyaan, and Zor Lagake. She also directed the 2016 movie Sanam Re and produced the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Roy.

Also Read: Divya Khosla Kumar Returns With Jaani And B Praak's Another Music Video 'Besharam Bewaffa'

Gautam Gulati

Gautam Gulati rose to fame with his comic roles in the TV shows Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and Diya Aur Baati Hum, which was followed by his participation in the Bigg Boss season 8, wherein he became the winner. He then appeared in Rakesh Mehta’s short film Darpok which had a screening at the 67th Cannes Film Festival and also played Devadutta in Siddhartha - The Buddha.

Gulati was seen portraying the role of famous Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri in the Emraan Hashmi starring biopic of Mohammad Azharuddin titled Azhar. His recent projects include Behen Hogi Teri and the Eros Now web series Operation Cobra where he played a RAW Agent.

Also Read: Divya Khosla Kumar 'missing' Teri Aaankhon Mein Song Rehearsals, Shares BTS Videos

Also Read: Divya Khosla Kumar Celebrates Her Birthday On Sets Of 'Satyameva Jayate 2'; See Photos

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.