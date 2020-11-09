'The Kapil Sharma Show' Written Update Nov 8: Music & Movie Celebs Have A Ball In The Show

The Kapil Sharma Show November 8 episode was graced by popular stars from the music as well as the movie industry. Divya Khosla Kumar and popular singer, Darshan Rawal arrived in the show and had fun with the entire cast of The Kapil Sharma Show. Actors Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha also arrived to promote their upcoming movie. Let’s take a look at The Kapil Sharma Show written update for the episode of November 8.

The Kapil Sharma Show written update

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the top shows on TV that is immensely loved by the audience. The Nov 8, 2020 episode of the show began with the entire cast gathering together on stage and wishing each other a happy Diwali. Kapil Sharma and the entire cast along with Archana Puran Singh interact with each other about Diwali sweets and made jokes about it. Kapil Sharma took a dig at the cast members including Chandan and Kiku Sharda when they talked about sweets and asked Kapil Sharma to give them Diwali sweets. Kapil later shared funny jokes about Indian weddings and restaurant manners and took a dig at Chandan again.

Everyone was delighted as soon as Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha arrived on stage. Kapil Sharma flirted with Nushrratt Bharuccha and later asked about their latest movie. To which Rajkummar Rao shared how his character is in the movie and gave a hint about the plot of the movie. He also shared how the children in the cast of the movie are super-talented. Kapil Sharma further asked Rajkummar what excited him more in the movie, his character, or the plot of the movie. To which he replied that he loved the story ad since he also has the same Haryana background as that of his character, he could relate to the character. The host, Kapil also shared some funny laughs with Nushrratt Bharuccha while flirting with her. Kapil Sharma also discussed how earlier the physical trainers were not given much importance but now every celebrity has one for their fitness and takes a dig at Archana Puran Singh. He later asked Nushrratt how she managed to speak fluent Haryanvi in the movie, to which she replied that Rajukummar helped her a lot. In the end, he asked them hilarious questions related to their plot of the movie.

Later, Kapil Sharma invited Divya Khosla Kumar and Darshan Rawal in the show who both arrived dancing on their latest song, ‘Teri Aankhon Mein’. Kapil Sharma asked Divya Khosla Kumar how was her lockdown experience and asked whether her husband cooked anything for her or not to which she replied in the negative. Darshan Rawal also shared some funny moments from his life as Kapil teased him about his popularity among girls.

