DJ Diplo Says 'She's A Loose Cannon' On Sia's 'no Strings Attached' Offer

Sia wasn’t shy when she was asked about her personal life in a recent interview with a magazine. She openly told the publication that she hit it off with her friend and collaborator DJ Diplo. Sia confessed that she wants to have some no strings attached sex with DJ Diplo.

Many music fans have been wondering since her comment whether they will see Sia and DJ Diplo together being more than friends. Diplo was recently asked about it. On being asked about if he ever took up that offer, he didn’t answer the question. He was asked about it at the Grammy Awards red carpet and he did address the revelation by Chandelier hitmaker.

He said that he loves her to death and he values their relationship a lot. He also said that he was surprised when Sia shared this information about their private texts with the entire world. But then he also backed her for her spontaneous personality.

He went on to say that she is like a loose cannon and she does whatever she wants. He concluded by saying that Sia is spontaneous and insane and he loves her for that. While nothing is official yet, DJ Diplo recently has been romantically linked to fellow DJ Chantel Jeffries.

The two of them were pictured strolling down the beach of Tulum in their bathing suits. Sia recently set the internet on fire when she confessed about Diplo in an interview. She said that she texted DJ Diplo and told him that he was one of five people that she is sexually attracted to. She also said that she has decided to be single for the rest of her life and she has just adopted a son. She concluded by saying that she doesn’t have time for a relationship now and asked DJ Diplo that if he was interested in some no strings attached sex.

