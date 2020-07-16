DJ Khaled Announces 12th Album 'Khaled Khaled', Collaborates With Drake For Two Songs

Music producer and rapper DJ Khaled has finally announced his highly anticipated 12th album. This brand new album has been titled Khaled Khaled. Along with the album announcement, Khaled also released a trailer for the same. The trailer has garnered attention from his fans and music lovers since it shows many highlights from his life and career.

DJ Khaled gearing up for ‘Khaled Khaled’ release

DJ Khaled fans were in for a surprise when the rapper took to social media and dropped some major details about his 12th album. DJ Khaled’s highly anticipated 12th album has been titled Khaled Khaled. This title is the DJ’s official name in legal records.

Many fans assumed that DJ Khaled would dedicate this 12th album to his second son Aalam just like he dedicated his 11th album titled Father of Asahd to his firstborn Asahd. But the DJ surprised everybody with this album's title choice.

Along with the announcement of Khaled Khaled, the DJ also dropped a trailer for the album. This trailer gives fans a close glimpse of DJ Khaled’s life and his journey in the music industry. The trailer also shows several special moments the music producer has shared with his sons Asahd and Aalam.

The Khaled Khaled album trailer also dropped a major bomb. The two tracks or as Dj Khaled states “two keys” releasing from the album will feature Drake. One of the songs has been titled Popstar while the second track has been titled Greece. While talking about his 12th album on social media, DJ Khaled wrote, “MY ALBUM TITLE: KHALED KHALED. MY 12TH STUDIO ALBUM. GOD IS THE GREATEST. ALBUM MODE. THE 2 KEYS ARTWORK UP NEXT! NEXT POST! KHALED @champagnepapi. EACH KEY LEADS TO THE NEXT KEY. TELL A FRIEND BRING A FRIEND. EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY ASAHD AND AALAM”.

Unfortunately, Greece was leaked before the details of the album could be officially released. The leaked audio features Drake singing, “Come with me, leave all your things, yeah/ We can stop at Gucci, stop at Louis V, yeah/ Come with me, fly you out to Greece/ Full speed, survoler Paris”.

