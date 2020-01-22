DJ Snake's Best Tracks That All EDM Music Fans Must Listen To

French DJ/producer DJ Snake, born as William Sami Etienne Grigahcine has been active on the EDM since 2009. He is one of the biggest names in the worldwide dance scene, nabbing A-list collabs, a pair of Grammy nominations, a litany of iconic and instantly recognisable summer smash hits and billions of worldwide streams. Many times he has proven himself to be a master hook caster, and with his hit smash Taki Taki still riding high across the Dance/Electronic charts, he is certainly proving his staying power. Here are his five best tracks to date.

Let Me Love You

Let Me Love You completes the holy trinity of pitch-shifting and can be considered as tropically flavoured comeback singles from Justin Bieber’s apology tour. But instead of stewing its simmering emotions into ecstatic release, DJ Snake slithers the other way, couching the song’s plaintive chorus with a low-key breakdown which makes you feel sing and dance along. The song came out in the year 2016.

Taki Taki

In a catalogue stacked with slinky, undeniable dance jams, 2018's Taki Taki is one of the best song DJ Snake has been produced. Like its namesake creator, the track slithers into your earholes with a simmering hook. The song also has a cameo of Selena Gomez and this track has been stuck in heads for months.

Lean On

Lean On is quite a simple song by the duo DJ Snake and Major Lazer. The song was released quite a few years back, but for many of his fans, it seems like it just yesterday when the audience first fell under its spell. The lyrics of the track are great and the hook is just fabulous to tap your feet.

Sahara

Skrillex and DJ snake came together for this iconic song. The track has an exotic bit of music that comes in a sweet and smooth tone. The track Sahara is brilliant for its many shifts, twists, and turns. It keeps you on your toes and is a must-listen in the DJ Snake catalogue.

