Hardwell Songs That All EDM Music Fans Should Listen To At Least Once

Hardwell is a Dutch music producer belonging from Breda, North Brabant. He was voted as the world's number 1 DJ in the DJ magazine in 2013 and 2014. Hardwell is best known for his music festivals for his perfect sets that he produces and remixes at various music festivals. He first received popularity for the song Show Me Love vs. Be. Here is a list of bets Hardwell songs that you can dance to.

Call me a Spaceman

Call me a Spaceman was the song that is regarded as the song that kickstarted Hardwell's career. The song reached number 19th position in the weekly charts of 'US Hot Dance/Electronic Songs' list in the year 2012-13. The song Call me a Spaceman featured the singer-songwriter Mitch Crown.

Young Again

Young Again is one of the famous EDM songs produced by the Dutch DJ. The song features the singer Chris Jones as well. It is a single from Hardwell's debut studio album titled United We Are in the year 2015.

Dare You

Dare You featured the singer Matthew Koma and was released in the year 2013. The song reached the UK singles chart at number 18. The song was released in 2014 again and was one of the Hardwell's songs that is very dear to his fans.

Follow me

Follow me featured the famous singer Jason Derulo from his debut album United We Are. The song was released in 2015 and it became the first song to make it in the Australian top charts list. Hardwell has a total of eight compilation albums as of yet.

Zero 76

Hardwell joined hands with Tiesto as an ode to their hometown situated in the Netherlands. That is why the songs name is +076 which is the dialing code of Netherlands. the track receives da major fame in the year 2013.

