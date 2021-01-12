Jungkook's New Look At The 2021 Golden Disc Awards Makes Fan Speculate About Mixtape

On January 9 and 10, 2021, the Bangtan Boys performed at the 35th Golden Disc Awards. Ever since the awards were conducted, the online community is in chaos as BTS' Jungkook dyed his hair blonde for the first time. Many of his fans have been loving his new avatar, with many speculating about his decision to change his look suddenly. Fans are expecting that the My Time singer might be preparing for JJK1 too. Read on.

Jungkook changed his hair color for JJK1 ?! pic.twitter.com/7ub4dytcOD — ¹³Hęënã⁷ ⟭⟬ ᴮᴱ (@Kh157JmJk) January 11, 2021

ALSO READ| BTS' Jungkook Buys Home For 7.6 Billion Won In Itaewon Near Indian Embassy: Reports

ALSO READ| BTS' Jungkook Wins Another "sexiest Man Of 2020" Title; Shares With Brad Pitt

Jungkook's new look

BTS' Jungkkok actually addressed the ARMY at the 35th Golden Disc Awards and stated that all seven of them are thankful for their fans. He also mentioned that he hopes that the fans would love his new hair colour. This is the clip from the award show, shared by a fan on Twitter. Take a look.

Jungkook’s message | GDA Daesang

🐰“ARMYs who cheer for us, and all people who exist on this Earth, I hope you have a happy, and bright year in 2021 that shines like the color of my hair. You did a great job in 2020.” pic.twitter.com/r4polX2icl — Jungkook’s Golden Buzz (@JungkookTimes) January 10, 2021

Fans are also speculating about BTS' mixtapes after Jungkook suddenly dyed his hair blonde. The singer has never dyed his hair blonde before this. Here are few comments from BTS ARMY who are speculating about some theories and connections with Jungkook's Blonde colour with a future project.

Jungkook dyed his hair blonde because he’s dropping JJK1. Jungkook waited until 2021 to drop his mixtape because it’s the Golden Ox’s year. Therefore, JJK1 will be named ✨Golden🪄✨ — ara⁷ ᵇᵉ (@myoxyjeon) January 11, 2021

ahahaha imagine if the reason taehyung kept asking jungkook why he dyed his hair was because he knows jungkook is gonna drop his mixtape soon and he wants to tease us like that — rai⁷ (@kimvanadium) January 11, 2021

I JUST WOKE UP AND THIS IS THE FIRST THING I SAW😳APPLE MUSIC UPDATED JUNGKOOK'S APPLE MUSIC PROFILE PICTURE INTO A PHOTO OF HIM WITH TAEHYUNG AT THE BACK, AND TAEHYUNG'S APPLE MUSIC BIOGRAPHY IS ALSO UPDATED TOO? WHAT IF TAEKOOK DROP THEIR MIXTAPE AND THERE'S A TAEKOOK SUBUNIT?? pic.twitter.com/UxY2dcFilS — •𝐆𝐠𝐮𝐤• (@Jxngkxxk_ces) January 12, 2021

Jungkook made his debut as a member of BTS in June 2013 with the release of the single 2 Cool 4 Skool. He has sung two solo tracks- Begin from Wings (2016) and Euphoria (2018). In 2019, he was ranked as the third most loved celebrity in a survey conducted by Gallup Korea. The South Korean singer was also titled as one of the sexiest men of 2020 by the list released by People. Jungkook is the only K-Pop member to be featured on Grazia’s list of sexiest men of 2020.

ALSO READ| BTS' 'Map Of The Soul: 7' Becomes The Bestselling Physical Album Of 2020 In The U.S.A.

BTS' latest news

Recently, BTS' Map of the Soul: 7 album was declared as the bestselling physical album in the United States for the year 2020. The popular South Korean boy band, also known as Bangtan Boys, has been at the centre of people's attention for the longest duration of time now. Their super-hit songs such as Blood Sweat & Tears, Dynamite, No More Dreams, Fake Love etc have led to a massive community of fans and followers over the world. Fans are now awaiting BTS' Louder Than Bombs performance, however, an official announcement is not made about the same. Louder than Bombs is actually a song from BTS' album Map of the Soul 7.

ALSO READ| How To Watch BTS' Golden Disc Awards Performance; Know Details To Avoid Missing A Moment

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.