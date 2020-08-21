Doja Cat Reveals The Name Of Her Next Song, Fans Think It Will Be A Clap Back Against Nas

Doja Cat recently held a live Instagram chat where she told her fans that she was going to release a new song titled NAS. Fans immediately asked the rapper if this song would be a clap back at rapper Nas, as he dropped a track on Doja Cat only a few months ago. However, Doja Cat claimed that NAS was an acronym and was not related to Nas in any way. She also claimed that she had been working on this track before Nas dropped his diss track.

Doja Cat announces her new song NAS, fans think it's clap back aimed at rapper Nas

Taking to Instagram live, Rapper Doja Cat revealed that she was all set to release her new song titled NAS. Most fans believe that this song is aimed at Nas, who previously dissed Doja Cat in his latest song. However, Doja Cat dismissed these speculations and claimed that NAS was just an acronym. She also mentioned that she had worked on this song before Nas released his diss track about her.

In her live session, Doja Cat stated, "If you know what I’m talking about, then you know what I’m talking about. If you don't, you don't." Doja Cat then told her fans that she looked "evil" today. She then teased the new song and ended the live session without revealing too much about her upcoming project. Fans immediately started speculation about the full form of NAS. However, some fans were still convinced that the song would be aimed at Nas, despite the fact that Doja Cat dismissed this notion.

One fan even claimed that Doja would edit the lyrics of the song now due to her feud with Nas. For those unaware, Nas slammed Doja Cat in his song Ultra Black.

In the song, Nas sang that he was going "ultra Black, unapologetically black. The opposite of Doja Cat." Nas was actually referencing Doja's past controversy where he allegedly joined a group chat full of white supremacists. Doja even shared a sarcastic response to Nas' song on Tiktok.

