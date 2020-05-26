Doja Cat Apologises For 'offensive' Title Of Old Track, But Denies Racist Comments

Doja Cat, who is a popular singer and rapper, took to her social media account and issued an apology note. The singer defended herself against the backlash she had been receiving on social media for an old song which had an offensive title. The song was an unreleased track titled Dindu Nuffin from the year 2015.

Recently hashtags #DojaCatIsOverParty and #OnlyKlans had started trending on Twitter. Many users on social started calling the rapper out for the track which the users felt had a racist slur. The racist slur is often used against black people who face police brutality.

Moreover, some users on social media criticized Doja Cat, a.k.a. Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini, for appearing in past racist video chats. The singer apologised for that as well and explained herself further on that.

Doja Cat apologises for her offensive title of an old track

The rapper started her note by apologizing for taking part in the chats. However, she denied saying anything racist herself on those chat rooms. Doja said that since childhood she would use chat rooms to socialize with people.

Rapper Doja herself is a half-black woman. She regretted releasing the old track and said that it was written in response to people who often used the term to hurt her.

She further said that she herself is a black woman and her family is half black from South Africa. Doja Cat further said that she is proud of where she comes from. She even said that the old song that has resurfaced was based on her own personal experience.

In her concluding statements, she said that understood the gravitas of the matter and took the situation “very seriously”. The rapper promised that she would do better in future. Check out the post below.

Users respond to the apology of the rapper

There were some users who accepted the apology note from the actor. However, there were some fans who did not respond positively to the apology note. There was a user online who posted pictures of her old interviews and used it against her.

Y’all.



Here’s Doja Cat’s apology. And then here’s this Paper interview from December. pic.twitter.com/VQGflWkqta — zellie (@zellieimani) May 25, 2020

Isn’t Doja cat from SA?. After all their apartheid bants she was showing white men her feet. 🤦🏾‍♂️😂. If she doesn’t get cancelled then the streets are beyond done. — 💋 J to The Muah ~ Forsureski ! 💋 (@ninoDmagiciian) May 26, 2020

On another note, Doja Cat has previously also been involved in controversies. The celebrity had posted offensive remarks in 2015, where she had used a homophobic slur which resurfaced in the year 2018. Initially, she defended herself, but later she ended up expressing regret on it.



