Doja Cat Reveals She Is Recovering From COVID-19; Shares Her Ordeal

Say So fame singer Doja Cat, recently while playing a Q&A game with her fans was seen revealing that she has fully recovered from COVID-19. The 24-year-old musician previously revealed that she has been diagnosed with the lethal virus, months after saying that it was just a ‘flu’ and that she wasn’t afraid of getting it. However, after battling with the virus, she was seen sharing her experience with her fans on Twitter.

Doja Cat’s Q&A game on Twitter:

One of her fans was seen asking Doja if she still had the virus. While replying to the fans, she disclosed that she has fully recovered and is healthy now. The musician retorted saying “not anymore”.

not anymore https://t.co/Nx3oqxLioW — STINKY POOP UH OH HAHA FUNNYYYYY (@DojaCat) July 29, 2020

When asked about her experience with COVID-19, Doja said that she couldn’t taste bacon and her legs would hurt. However, as far as respiratory problems are concerned, Doja revealed that she didn’t face any respiratory issue. Talking about fever, she added that she had fever for only 2 days. When Doja was asked if she was sacred while battling with the lethal virus, the singer explained that she “never was”. According to Doja, her not being scared of the virus, is the reason why she was diagnosed with it. Check out Doja Cat’s tweets here:

I couldn't taste bacon and my legs hurt. https://t.co/qWZ7FMrhBk — STINKY POOP UH OH HAHA FUNNYYYYY (@DojaCat) July 29, 2020

No. https://t.co/GO4mi1ZoVW — STINKY POOP UH OH HAHA FUNNYYYYY (@DojaCat) July 29, 2020

For 2 days yea https://t.co/VLuudiBfCv — STINKY POOP UH OH HAHA FUNNYYYYY (@DojaCat) July 29, 2020

Never was. Thats why I got it in the first place. https://t.co/sBLmWeYn6c — STINKY POOP UH OH HAHA FUNNYYYYY (@DojaCat) July 29, 2020

Previously, the musician was seen making headlines after being accused of making racist comments on Twitter. It all started when an old song by the singer resurfaced on the internet. It was alleged that the old song used racist language and was targeted at victims of police brutality, which led many to accuse the musician of being racist. Doja faced massive backlash as Twitterati’s trended #dojaisoverparty in response to her song.

Later, the singer took to Instagram, to publicly apologise and to address what was happening on Twitter. She wrote to her fans about how she grew up using public chat rooms to socialize with others and takes pride being a woman of colour. Explaining about the old song Doja said that she wrote it as a response to people who often used the racist term to hurt her. She mentioned that it was her attempt to flip its meaning. Take a look at it here:

