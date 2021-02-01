'Don't Call Me': SHINee Drops Teaser Photo From Their Upcoming Album, Reveal Release Date

Popular K-Pop band SHINee took to Twitter in order to share what appears to be a teaser still from one of the music videos that will feature a song from their seventh album. The picture that has been shared with the tweet is a monochrome one and sees one of the band members pulling up the lower-hem of his T-Shirt and wearing it as a mask. The tweet in question also comes with a playful caption. The tweet pertaining to SHINee's 7th album can be found below as well on SHINee's official Twitter handle.

The Tweet:

Any Resemblance To Actual Person Or Event Is Purely Coincidental.



SHINee 샤이니 The 7th Album

➫ 2021.02.22#SHINee #샤이니 #The7thAlbum pic.twitter.com/VT4yIF1PNp — SHINee (@SHINee) January 31, 2021

The 7th Album, titled Don't Call Me, as the tweet suggests, will be released on the 22nd of this month. As per a report on Metro, this is the first time the band has released anything pertaining to their upcoming release in two years. Just a short while ago, when the South Korean boy band announced that they will be making an addition to the list of SHINee's albums, the Twitterati expressed their excitement regarding the same on the micro-blogging site. Some of those tweets can be found below.

The tweets:





• Jan 31 7pm KST

• “SHINee will be reflecting on their activities from debut to present”

• Spoilers of their new album

• “They will be performing a new song”

• Good Evening performance

• Solo performances includedhttps://t.co/ShlRnfZhce pic.twitter.com/XKV34k2vYg — ❃ (@omggminho) January 27, 2021

The only things that are known so far about SHINee's 7th album are its release date and the teaser that can be found at the start of this article. Additional details regarding the addition to the repertoire of SHINee's songs will be revealed as and when they are made public by the official sources. The last addition to the list of SHINee's albums was The Story of Light, which was released during the second quarter of 2018.

