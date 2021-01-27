Famous K-Pop Band 'SHINee' Trends On Twitter As They Announce Their Comeback

Several bands and music artists emerging from South Korea have gained worldwide recognition in the last few years. Among them is the boy-band group called SHINee. A band represented by K-Pop, SHINee had been out of action in the past few years, with a little blame to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. While other famous Korean bands such as BTS continued to create records in the world of music, there was not much information about when SHINee would be back. However, it has now been announced that the K-Pop band would be back, which resulted in netizens trending ‘SHINEee is back’ on Twitter. Here is what happened.

K-Pop band SHINee trends on Twitter

The start of 2021 has brought some good news for the fans of this band, as it has been announced that the band would return in the comeback show The Ringtone: SHINee Is Back. Their excitement started reflecting on social media soon enough after they were seen tweeting about it; so much so that ‘SHINee is back’ started trending on Twitter, where netizens made all types of excited comments. Many were seen talking about how they had been waiting for the band to return since a while and how the announcement made them emotional.

They also posted photos and videos of the band members. The massive response by the fans of the band has made it evident that there was a lot of wait for it to return. It has also been revealed that the band will hold an event in which they will give a glimpse to their comeback. The event will reportedly take place on January 31 and will be held at 7 p.m. (KST). It will also receive a special broadcast, which is expected to attract millions of viewers.

<The Ringtone: SHINee is Back>



• Jan 31 7pm KST

• “SHINee will be reflecting on their activities from debut to present”

• Spoilers of their new album

• “They will be performing a new song”

• Good Evening performance

This comeback of SHINee will take place two years after its previous album, which happened to be the band’s sixth studio album, titled The Story of Light. Given the large gap between their last venture and the upcoming one, this will likely be a larger attempt by the band to make its comeback. Further details of their comeback are expected to come out in the event.

