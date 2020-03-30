Drake Shares First Pics With His 2-yr-old Son Adonis, Opens Up About Missing His Family

Canadian rapper and songwriter Drake took to his Instagram account and finally shared first pictures of his 2-year-old son Adonis- the blue-eyed, blonde-haired boy he shares with his ex Sophie Brussaux. The series of pictures also have adorable family portraits with Drake cuddling his two-year-old and posing with Sophie.

The God's Plan hitmaker wrote a long note in the caption where he emphasized on the importance of light, brightness and joy amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

He wrote, "What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy."

The rapper also spoke about the manifestation of hope which only happens in one's mind. He added, "When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light. We are powerful manifestors, so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality."

Have a look at the pictures:

Drake disclosed through the caption that he misses being with his family and loved ones. He wrote, "Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognize that not everything should be held by you. Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Let go of any judgment you may have around that. Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up. Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW...It will rebuild. But in order for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust. You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift."

He concluded the caption saying, "It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on."

