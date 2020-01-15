Top Drake Songs That Turned Out To Be Massive Hits; From 'Hotline Bling' To 'God's Plan'

Drake recently featured in a new song Life Is Good which was his collaboration with the American rapper Future. Moreover, the Canadian singer also released his own song War on December 25, 2019. Drake has provided his listeners with all types of songs whether be it emotional or motivational. Drake has also released five studio albums for which he has earned four Grammy Awards. Let us take a look at Drake's best songs over the years.

Drake's best song

God's Plan

This song was featured in Billboard 100 chart. This song one of the best motivational song of the artist. God's Plan has received over one billion views on YouTube followed by eleven million likes. Listen to the inspirational song.

Hotline Bling

Hotline Bling is also one of the most viewed songs on YouTube. The song has a different vibe to it from other songs. This is one of the top Drake songs of all times. The video of Hotline Bling has over 1.5 billion views so far.

One Dance

One Dance has a groove to it. The lyrics of the song are sad but the music might make you want to dance. One Dance is one of the famous and most loved songs of Drake. However, it did not get many views on YouTube for some reason. Take a look at the song below.

Jumpman ( ft. Future)

Jumpman is one of Drake's underrated songs. He has collaborated with American rapper Future for this song. The official video song released on YouTube but later, it was deleted. One of the fans also posted the audio of the song on YouTube after the video was deleted. The official video of Jumpman is still not available on YouTube.

