Jason Derulo's Best Songs From 'Talk Dirty' To 'Whatcha Say'

Though Jason Derulo's Cats performance ended up being rejected by the critics and audience members, the 30-year-old singer, songwriter and dancer has some great songs under his canon. Having started his career as a songwriter for artists like Lil Wayne, Sean Kingston and Donnie Klang, his solo career took off in 2009.

Since then, the successful pop artist has delivered a number of hits which also include platinum singles. Check out some of the best Jason Derulo songs below:

Also read: Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, And Other Artists Who Put Their Story Into Words

Whatcha Say (2009)

Whatcha Say became Jason Derulo's most celebrated song in 2009. It was his debut single which released in May 2009. Jason's first song itself reached the first position on Billboards charts and stayed there for a week straight. Whatcha Say also stayed on the mainstream charts for 32 weeks. It also had a French-English version.

Also read: Bob Marley And Other Rappers Have Explained Dreadlocks In Their Songs And Quotes | READ

Talk Dirty (2012)

Talk Dirty released as a part of Jason's third studio album which was titled Tattoos. Interestingly, the song's widespread fame reportedly made Jason retitle the album to Talk Dirty for the USA release with alternative tracks. Talk Dirty also spent significant time on the mainstream charts in 2014. The music video for Talk Dirty has over 450 million views.

Also read: BTS' Jin Has Purchased A Second Flat In Hannam-The Hill, The Posh New Address Of K-stars

Wiggle feat. Snoop Dogg (2014)

Wiggle was the first song from the special edition album, Tattoos. Written by Derulo himself, the song also featured Snoop Dogg. Jason reportedly wished to collaborate with Snoop because he believed Snoop is one of the most iconic artists out there.

The song peaked at number five on the Billboards Hot 100 charts having sold a million copies in the USA.

Also read: Justin Bieber Laughing At Himself Is The Only Thing You Need Right Now | See Memes Here

Also read: On David Bowie's Birth Anniversary, Check Out The Awards And Recognition Bestowed On Him

Image Courtesy: Jason Derulo Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.