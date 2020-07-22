Drake's New Freestyle Might Have Some Shots At Pusha T And Kanye West; Read To Know

Drake has been a trending topic since he released his latest song along with UK based rapper, Headie One. The song takes some hits at the popular rappers, Pusha T and Kanye West. This is not surprising as it was evident that they had an ongoing beef that was related to Drake’s son. Read more to know about Drake, Pusha T and Kanye West beef.

Drake's song might have some hits at Pusha T and Kanye West

Drake recently released a song and took direct hits at Pusha T and Kanye West. With the song, Drake has addressed T’s attempt to take down the God's Plan rapper. The second half of the song seems like a more direct attack on Kanye West. The line, “times he tried to hide behind you” is intended to bring out the fact that Kanye West was the producer behind the track that ignited the Drake/Pusha beef.

But seeing Drake take hits at Kanye certainly shows that he is still blaming Kanye for leaking information about Adonis, his child. But both the rappers, West and Pusha have already denied the claims made by In My Feelings rapper. Here are the lyrics from Drake’s song.

“S**t you man been droppin’ lately

Don’t make me have to fly my iTunes

So much people buy into my hype

Don’t make me have to buy my hype too

Dealt with the big homie already

Don’t make me have to side-by-side you

Nuff times he tried to hide behind you”

More about Drake

Other than this, Drake recently released his new mixtape called Dark Lane Demo Tapes. It has been released by OVO Sound and Republic Records. The mixtape has a total of 14 songs including Deep Pockets, When To Say When, Chicago Freestyle, War, Not You Too, Tootsie Slide, Desires, Time Flies, Landed, D4L, Pain 1993, Losses, From Florida With Love and Demons. The mixtape also features some of the most known artists from the industry including Future, Young Thug, Chris Brown, Playboi Carti, Giveon, Fivio Foreign, and Sosa Geek.

Two tracks from this mixtape happen to be special tracks for the Canadian rapper himself. Drake’s Chicago Freestyle and When To Say When have been trending topics since a long time now. Not only because of its out of the box penning but also the fact that Drake has paid tribute to two most iconic artists of the Hip Hop industry.

Drake has used the same location for When To Say When that was featured in Jay-Z’s Song Cry too. The song means a lot to the veterans of the industry as it still is New York rapper’s biggest records from back in the day.

