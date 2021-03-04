Drake's 'Scary Hours 2' To Release On March 5 'Friday Midnight'; Singer Releases Poster

Drake is back with new music which is set to arrive on Friday, March 5, 2021 and is titled Scary Hours 2. The rapper shared the poster of the same on his Instagram account on March 4, 2021, and fans are excited as he will be releasing his new music after almost two years. Read along to know more details.

Drake's Scary Hours 2 releases on March 5

Drake is all set to release a new EP titled Scary Hours 2, which will release at Midnight on Friday, March 5, 2021. The Toronto based rapper is said to also release this EP ahead of the release of his new album Certified Lover Boy soon after it was pushed from its earlier release date in January 2021. Drake had postponed the release as he needed more time to recover from his knee surgery.

According to NME, the rapper was spotted in his home city Toronto over the past weekend as he was filming some new music videos. He took to his Instagram account on March 4 and confirmed the news of the EP release. He shared an image of the artwork which says Scary Hours in a fancy font and has two square in the middle of it. The rapper did not mention but it's speculated that the extended play is the sequel to his January 2018 EP titled Scary Hours.

While sharing the poster, Drake wrote in his caption, “FRIDAY MIDNIGHT” and added the skull and bone emoji in the end. Fans gave some excited reactions in the comments, take a look.

The new release has been timed just ahead of the release of Certified Lover Boy and is in a similar pattern to how Scary Hours released 5 months prior to the release of his studio album Scorpion in 2018. Drake had announced the release of Certified Lover Boy in January 2021, when he rolled out his song Laugh Now Cry Later with Lil Durk which is also its lead track, but as mentioned the release has now been pushed. Drake or his team have not announced or confirmed the new release date as of yet.

