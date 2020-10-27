TWICE’s Eyes Wide Open Makes The All-girl K-pop Group Fans Elated About Their 2nd Album

TWICE band recently dropped the album Eyes Wide Open, which is their sophomore album. The all-girl K-pop group called TWICE had debuted in 2015. Their 9th mini-album EP titled More & More had recently reached the No. 2 spot on Billboard’s World Albums chart where its title track gained over 73 million streams on Spotify. TWICE fans seem to be elated now after their favourite all-girl K-pop band released their 2nd full-length album on October 26.

ALSO READ| Which EXO Members Are In The Military? EXO's Chen Is The Latest Member To Enlist

TWICE's second album released on October 26, 2020

Their album is titled Eyes Wide Open and it has 13 tracks. The album music is inspired by 80s synths and the retro sounds. The album is expected to strike the right chords with their fans as the whole album has songs where modern and classic pop elements have been combined according to udiscovermusic portal. To everyone's surprise, the band also has many tracks featuring songwriters and popular pop music producers like Dua Lipa and Korean star Heize as well. The album Eyes Wide Open released on October 26 at 6 pm KST and 5 am EST, which is 2:30 pm IST.

TWICE

THE 2ND FULL ALBUM

Eyes wide open



TWICE "I CAN'T STOP ME"

M/V Still Image A



2020.10.26 6pm in KST

2020.10.26 5am in EST#TWICE #트와이스 #Eyeswideopen #ICANTSTOPME pic.twitter.com/7g4qFl4I5o — TWICE (@JYPETWICE) October 21, 2020

The South Korean girl group TWICE was formed by JYP Entertainment (multinational entertainment and record label conglomerate) in 2015. It comprises of nine TWICE members including Nayeon, Tzuyu, Sana, Momo, Jeongyeon, Chaeyoung, Jihyo, Mina and Dahyun. JYP Entertainment is one of the largest entertainment companies in South Korea. They have represented many notable artists to date. JYP entertainment K-pop groups include notable artists such as 2PM, JJ Project, Got7, Day6, Twice, Stray Kids, and Itzy. It has also handled Rain, g.o.d, Wonder Girls, 2AM, Miss A, 15&, and Baek A-yeon. The group TWICE was formed back in 2015 in a TV show called Sixteen Back. They rose to fame after their song Cheer Up released in 2016.

ALSO READ| When Maisie Williams Confessed She Was A Huge BTS Fan And Jungkook Was Her Favourite

TWICE's I Can't Stop Me Song

The All-girl K-pop band TWICE is winning hearts on the internet ever since the release of their second full-length album. On Monday, October 26, the JYP Entertainment, unveiled Eyes Wide Open album featuring its title track I Can’t Stop Me. The song I Can’t Stop Me sees the girl group sending out a powerful message about being ‘independent individuals’.

ALSO READ| TWICE Release 'I Can't Stop Me' From 'Eyes Wide Open', Fans Hail Artistic Music Video

ALSO READ| EXO's Chen Just Became 4th EXO Member To Enlist In Military Service

Promo Image courtesy: TWICE Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.