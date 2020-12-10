Miley Cyrus Opens Up About The Brutal Message For Her Exes At The End Of 'Prisoner'

International pop artist Miley Cyrus appeared on 'The Project' on Wednesday and had quite a few insights to share on her Prisoner music video. During her chat with Lisa Wilkinson, the singer spoke about the final message in the video that has been directed towards her exes. She was of the stance that the final message in the song was her way of fighting back at life as she believes it is necessary to poke fun and laugh along sometimes.

Miley Cyrus’ message in Prisoner video

Prisoner is one of the most loved songs by Miley Cyrus, which has been made in collaboration with English singer Dua Lipa. At the end of the song, Miley delivers a blunt message for her exes, indicating that she does not have a good opinion of any of them, any more. The last line of the song says that the piece has been created in the loving memory of all her exes and they are free to “Eat S**t”. The message left quite a few people stunned as some of her fans are yet to get over her divorce with Liam Hemsworth.

In the recent interaction with Lisa Wilkinson on The Project, Miley spoke about this song and why she decided to execute it in such a manner. She believes that life can be painful and hence, sometimes, poking fun and laughing along is important. She always feels like life is laughing at her and pulling strings.

Miley Cyrus states that it was her way of poking fun and fighting back at the tough situations created in the past. She also said that they wanted to keep it campy and have a perfect end to what they had created so far. She also indicated that the end met their expectations, working perfectly in favour of the song.

Miley Cyrus had been in an on and off relationship with Liam Hemsworth for close to 10 years. The two had proven to be the couple that always got back together until they announced their divorce in August 2019. They had married in December 2018 and had been strong for almost a year.

