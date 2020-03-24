Dua Lipa's New Album 'Future Nostalgia' Bumped Up For Earlier Release After Its Leaked

Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia was slated to release on April 3, 2020. Trouble makers have leaked the album of the New Rules singer and producers at Warner have decided to push out the album early. Dua Lipa took to Instagram to share the news that he album will be released earlier than planned. She broke into tears in the video as she also talked about the coronavirus pandemic.

Dua Lipa's new album Future Nostalgia bumped up for earlier release

Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia will not be available to listeners on March 27, 2020. This Friday, fans can enjoy the pop sensation’s much-awaited music. In an Instagram live, Dua Lipa spoke about her album and also about people in distress due to coronavirus. She reached out to fans and asked everyone to be together during the time of stress. She mentioned that everyone needs to work towards positive changes.

She mentioned how she was conflicted about the album release, but also feels that the album might bring a little happiness. She wants people to forget about the situation around the world for just a moment and feel relieved. She broke down while talking about the situation. Dua Lipa wanted to thank her fans who were constantly there for her.

Dua Lipa wants people to stay safe in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. She has also pushed her world tour ahead as a precaution. Dua Lipa also informed about the new dates for her UK and European leg of the tour. She said that it will be out on Tuesday. Dua Lipa wants people to have something to look forward to while distancing them from any negativity.

According to reports, Future Nostalgia is a follow-up album to her last self titled album. The album won her several awards and accolades including a Grammy for the best new artist. An album leak is an unprecedented event which made her release an early one. Check out her self titled album which released last.

