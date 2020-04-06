Duran Duran's John Taylor Tested Positive For Coronavirus, Says He Has Recovered Now

Duran Duran bassist John Taylor took to the band’s official social media account and revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks back. However, he has revealed that he has recovered now. John Taylor from Duran Duran also stated in the social media post that he was lucky to have a mild case of coronavirus and that he used the lockdown to get back in good shape.

John Taylor from Duran Duran tested positive for COVID-19

In the social media post of Duran Duran, John Taylor finally decided to disclose the news. He wrote, ‘DEAR FRIENDS OF MINE after giving some thought to this, I have decided to share with you that I tested positive with the Coronavirus almost three weeks ago.’ John Taylor further mentions that a week or so after he fought against the flu and came out of it a week or so after he was diagnosed. In the post, the Duran Duran bassist describes the flu as 'Turbo-charged Flu'.

John Taylor’s road to recovery

In the social media post, he wrote about his road to recovery. John Taylor said, ‘Perhaps I am a particularly robust 59-year-old - I like to think I am - or was blessed with getting only a mild case of COVID 19 - but after a week or so of what I would describe as a 'Turbo-charged Flu', I came out of it feeling okay- although I must admit I didn't mind the quarantine as it gave me the chance to really recover.’ He also mentioned why he wanted to speak out about COVID-19. John Taylor said that he is speaking up to answer a lot of fears and doubts.

‘I am speaking out in answer to the enormous amount of fear being generated by the pandemic, some of it entirely justified, and my heart goes out to everyone who has had to deal with real loss and pain. But I want to let you know that it isn't always a killer, and we can and will beat this thing.’ He also shared a message of love to all the countries affected across the globe. However, he mentioned the three most affected countries as well.

‘Sending LOVE to all my Homies and Fans, in Italy particularly, the UK and the US and everywhere in the world I have been lucky enough to visit on my travels with DURAN DURAN.’ While concluding the post, John Taylor also wrote that he cannot wait to be back on the stage. ‘Cannot wait to be back onstage again, sharing new music, love and joy. Stay safe, stay connected and get creative! Love John.’

