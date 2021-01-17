DYK Garry Sandhu Worked As A Salesman For 2 Years Before Starting His Singing Career?

Garry Sandhu is a Punjabi singer, popularly known for his Bhangra songs which are based on Punjabi traditions and their culture. Punjabi singer-turned-actor Garry has sung hit Punjabi songs such as Banda Ban Ja, Illegal Weapon, Yeh Baby and many more. He has also appeared in films such as Romeo Ranjha, released in the year 2014. The film was directed by Navaniat Singh and it also featured Jazzy B.

Read about Garry Sandhu's trivia below

Also read: Jasmine Sandlas' Songs That Will Drive Away Your Mid-week Blues

Hailed from Rourke Kalan village of Jalandhar, Garry’s father Sohan Singh was a driver and earned low income. Garry studied in the government school and was inclined towards singing at a very young age. Garry learned Kavishri Musical style (Punjabi folk music) under the guidance of Gurdeep Singh, at the age of thirteen.

According to the Punjab Dreamz, Garry started singing at many religious places along with his friend Jaggi. Since he wasn’t a bright student, the singer failed in 10th grade and never got a chance to continue his education. Garry came in touch with an immigrant agent in the year 2002, who advised him to go to England and make a better living.

Also read: Jasmine Sandlas' Songs That Have Crossed The 50 Million Mark On YouTube

At the age of seventeen, Garry worked in labour-oriented tasks. He worked as a salesman for two years. He later invested a major part of his money in Music and its equipment. Even though the singer earned better in England but he always wished to come back to India.

Garry Sandhu's songs

Garry has struggled for over eight years in order to become a successful singer. He released his first single Main Nee Peenda and after that, he released four songs in England. According to Punjab Dreamz, the Punjabi singer was once arrested in England for illegally living in Britain. The police authorities caught him and deported him to India in 2011. When he was in jail for four days, he penned his popular song Din Raat.

Also read: YouTube India's Trending Videos: Badshah To CarryMinati; Check Out Full List Here

In his first album, Garry penned seven songs. He has also penned his most popular song Ik tera sahara mil je data while returning to India. Garry writes his own songs and they are well-received by his fans and listeners. Garry considers Gurdas Mann, Babbu Mann, and Satwinder Bugga, his inspirations.

Image Source: Garry Sandhu Instagram

Also read: Garry Sandhu's Top 5 Punjabi Hit Songs That Have Crossed A Million Views; See List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.