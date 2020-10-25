Garry Sandhu's Top 5 Punjabi Hit Songs That Have Crossed A Million Views; See List

Garry Sandhu is known for his upbeat Punjabi music. The singer has entertained fans with back-to-back hits. Garry Sandhu’s songs will leave you tapping your feet till the end. Here’s a list of similar such songs that have crossed a million views mark on YouTube. Take a look at Garry's songs below.

Garry Sandhu's songs

1. Do Gallan

Do Gallan is a romantic track released by Garry Sandhu that translates to Let’s Talk. The lyrics of the song were penned by Garry himself. This romantic track garnered several likes from fans and received around 15 Million views on YouTube. The music was composed by Rahul Sathu and was released via Fresh Media Records. Take a look at the music video below.

2. One Touch

Another hit song by Garry Sandhu that crossed the 30 Million views mark. The song was penned by Lally Mundi. Garry was accompanied by Roach Kill. The music of the song was composed by Deep Jandu and released by Fresh Media Records. One-Touch garnered around 2.2 lakh likes on YouTube. Take a look at the music video below.

3. Ja Ni Ja

Ja Ni Ja from the album Off You Go garnered more than 32 Million views on YouTube. The song was sung by Garry while the lyrics were penned by Chandra Sarai. Apart from crossing a million views mark, the song also garnered around 2.4 lakh likes on YouTube. Take a look at the music video below.

4. Illegal Weapon

Illegal weapon is another hit from Garry Sandhu's songs to garner around 39 crore views on YouTube. The song was sung by Garry Sandhu along with Jasmine Sandlas. While the lyrics of the song were penned by the crooner himself. The peppy music of the track was composed by Intense. Take a look at the music video below.

5. Coming Home

Garry Sandhu’s songs also include Coming Home that became a hit instantly. It received around 18 million views and 3.2 lakh likes on YouTube. The song was sung by Garry and Naseebo Lal. While the music was composed by Roach Killa. Take a look at the music video below.

