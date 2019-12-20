Selena Gomez Ends Up Soiling Her Pants While Rushing To An Ed Sheeran Concert

Singer-actor Selena Gomez has always been vocal about her admiration for singer Ed Sheeran. Selena recently featured on a radio talk show in the UK where she revealed about an embarrassing incident she went through while attending an Ed Sheeran concert. Check out the incident below -

@selenagomez is in the building and we 💖 her!

The It Ain't Me singer was on her way to an Ed Sheeran concert with her friends. Though she needed to use the washroom her excitement got the better of her and she soiled her pants. She added furthermore that she and her friends love going to the concert and Ed was playing at the Hollywood Bowl. The traffic did not allow her to get down and use the washroom which led her to stay in the car. She chose not to leave the car and then could not find any washrooms in the concert arena.

It was revealed by Selena that though she wasn't that excited to be at the concert, she thought it would be better to not leave. She put a sweater on her legs to hide that she had spoiled her pants. The singer stated furthermore that she could not wait to read the headlines on this incident.

