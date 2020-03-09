Ed Sheeran Gets Inked Again, This Time For His Five 'yet-born' Children

Fans are often intrigued by English singer Ed Sheeran's tattoos. The singer has a lot of tattoos and each of them has a story behind it. According to reports, Sheeran has now added another tattoo to his extensive collection of body art. The Thinking Out Loud singer has got a new tattoo of rings on his back. Ed Sheeran apparently plans to dedicate this tattoo to his future kids by getting their handprints inked inside each circle.

Ed Sheeran gets inked as a tribute to his future kids

A source has revealed to a leading portal that Ed comes from a large Catholic family and wants to have a house full of kids. The source further revealed that he got five intertwined circles inked on his back that looks a bit like the Olympic rings. Ed Sheeran apparently wants to put a tattoo of a palm print of his as-yet unborn children into each circle.

Ed, who is married to Cherry Seaborn, is known for his wild tattoo collection which also includes a lion and the famous penguin, Pingu. Ed Sheeran's tattoo artist, Kevin Paul, was asked in an interview about trolls who make fun of Sheeran for his tattoos. Paul admitted that he agrees with most of it and that most of Ed's tattoos are not good. He said that he thinks Sheeran's tattoos are s**t but understands that they are personal.

Ed Sheeran also talked about them on a popular talk show. The Photograph singer revealed the reason behind why he got inked in the first place. He said that he thinks it is his whole career put into one. He added that he thinks it is cool and that he does not really care if anyone else thinks otherwise.

