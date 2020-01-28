Cherry Seaborn: The Source Of Inspiration Behind Ed Sheeran's Hit Songs

Recently at the Grammy Awards, Ed Sheeran was nominated for his fourteenth trophy for his latest album, No.6 Collaborations Project. The woman who inspired many songs featured in the album is his wife Cherry Seaborn. Cherry Seaborn works as a senior consultant at the accounting firm Deloitte and Touche. Let us take a look at some more details about Cherry Seaborn.

About Ed Sheeran's wife Cherry Seaborn

Cherry Seaborn has earned a degree in molecular biology at Durham's Duke University, North Carolina. She is also a part-time pro hockey player. According to reports, she used to play hockey during her college times and she led her team to a runner-up finish in the Investec English Women’s Hockey League for two back-to-back seasons. Cherry still plays hockey, and Ed Sheeran was spotted cheering her at her hockey training in December 2019. Cherry Seaborn has also provided inspiration to Ed Sheeran for his songs like Perfect. The song released as a solo voice of Ed Sheeran but later singer Beyoncé collaborated with Ed Sheeran and made the song sound more perfect. The Shape Of You singer mentioned that the lyrics which say "Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favourite song" is about a trip to Ibiza they took together. Cherry Seaborn recently also appeared in the music video of Ed Sheeran's song Put It All On Me (feat. Ella Mai).

Image Courtesy: Ed Sheeran's Instagram

