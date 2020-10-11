When Ed Sheeran Was Told To Dye His Hair Black To Be More Successful In The Industry

Recently, Ed Sheeran's current manager Stuart Camp stated that the singer was ordered to dye his hair black to be successful in the industry. Stuart spoke about the singer's early days as an artist on the podcast, Straight Up. He went on to talk about an unnamed firm Ed Sheeran took over in 2011. More so, Camp added that his ex-management insisted Ed should drop the looping pedal; dye his hair black, and give up on the rapping to be more successful.

Ed Sheeran's songs

It was in 2011 when Ed Sheeran unveiled his first track titled A-Team, which hit the bullseye. Ever since then, the music mogul has released a slew of songs in his illustrative career. His albums like Perfect, Shape Of You, Thinking Out Loud, Galway Girl, Beautiful People among others have hit a staggering number of views online.

Speaking about his 2019 Divide tour, The Guardian reported that his tour surpassed the records made by U2 and went on to become the highest-grossing tours of all time. The report further added that the Divide tour has so far grossed $736m, breaking U2’s record of $735m, with 12 dates still left to play.

On December 14, 2019, Ed Sheeran took to his Instagram and expressed that the Divide era and tour changed his life in so many ways. He added that it's been a bit non-stop since 2017 and hence he's going to take a breather to travel, write and read. "Hello all, gonna go on another break again. I'll be off all social media until its time to come back. To my family and friends, See ya when I see ya- and to my fans, thank you for always being amazing, I promise to be back with some new music when the time is right," he wrote in his statement on Instagram.

Ed Sheeran made a comeback on his social media platforms on September 1, 2020, and broke the big news. The singer announced the birth of his first child, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran with wife Cherry Seaborn. He shared a picture that featured a pair of baby stocking lying in a cradle.

