Paris Jackson Opens Up About Father Michael Jackson's Death & Fear Of Living In His Shadow

Singer Paris Jackson, who is the daughter of legendary singer Michael Jackson, opened up about her father’s death. Paris Jackson was just 11 years old when Michael Jackson passed away. In an episode of Paris’ Facebook show titled Unfiltered: Paris Jackson & Gabriel Glenn she spoke about the loss of her father and what it is like living in a shadow. Towards the beginning of the episode, a young Paris Jackson can be seen saying a few words at her father Michael Jackson’s funeral.

The episode titled Who is Paris Jackson? dwells on what the 22-year-old actress and model has been through. Paris Jackson can be seen admitting that she has been through hell after the demise of Michael Jackson. She can be heard saying, “It’s been eleven years and I have been through hell. Whether it was him passing or all the shit that has happened to me in my life. If I don’t talk about it or if I don’t put it in the music, it’s going to completely ruin my life and it’s going to own me.”

Paris Jackson and her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn have a band together titled The Soundflowers. Paris can be heard saying that she wants to make music for herself and not care about what others think about it. She said that she needs to get to a place where she can make music because ''it wants to come out''. However, she admits that she restricts herself from doing so. When asked what is stopping her from doing so, Paris Jackson added, “Pressure and shadows? Fear of living in a shadow?”

Paris Jackson in the video can be seen saying that she could allow herself a musician before her boyfriend came along. In the episode, Paris Jackson admitted, “As a teenager, I wouldn’t really allow myself to be a musician if that makes sense. I played guitar and I sang, and I wrote songs from a young age, but it wasn’t until I met Gabe that I started calling myself a musician. Everyone in my family does music. I mean, I’m a Jackson. It makes sense that I’m a musician but like…a Jackson doing folk indie?” sic).

The show is filled with short home videos of Paris Jackson and Michael Jackson. In the episode, Paris’ cousin has spoken about how Michael Jackson was very fond of his daughter. In the same episode, Paris Jackson opened up about her sexuality saying she doesn’t consider herself to be bisexual. She said she has dates people for who and how they are rather than their gender. However, she admitted that the media only knows her three serious relationships, which were all with men. But added that she has dated more women than men.

