EXO-SC's New Album '1 Billion Views' Is 'fresh & Fun' Says Sehun, Chanyeol; Watch

K-pop group Exo’s members Sehun and Chanyeol are all set to mesmerise their fans with the sub-unit EXO-SC. The duo released heir first album as a unit with the album 1 Billion Views. EXO-SC have released the music video for the album on July 13 by 6 pm KST that is 2.30 pm as per the Indian Standard Time. The new album oozes 'freshness and fun' as per the sub-unit.

EXO-SC's new album '1 Billion Views' out today

According to their interview with a news portal, the duo has not only performed and voiced the peppy lyrics of the song but also participated in the production of it. Sehun and Chanyeol actively participated in the production of the song as well. The group EXO has not made a comeback in 2020 which was quite the wait for their fandom. However, after the long wait, Sehun and Chanyeol believe that people will connect with the song and also love it.

Watch EXO-SC's new album 1 Billion Views

The EXO-SC’s first music video 1 Billion Views feat Moon is reportedly a combination of disco, hip hop and retro vibe. The video has a lot of colours and appeal to the audience of all age. Sehun also revealed in the interview that the track is inspired by childhood events. The lyrics were penned thinking about the hardships as well as the experiences in life. Chanyeol, on the other hand, believes that he was able to write the lyrics for the album while working late through the night.

The albums also have solo tracks from the duo. When asked about the favourites, the duo commended each other’s work. Sehun was apparently hooked to Chanyeol’s track Nothin and Chanyeol loved Sheun’s song On Me. The two also liked the music video for the titular track 1 Billion Views feat Moon, as per the interview.

Earlier, EXO-SC surprised their massive following with the track Telephone, which was reportedly well-received by the fans. The duo revealed that they wanted to surprise the fans as it would have been fun to do so. The track EXO-SC Telephone Feat. 10CM MV had come out on July 7, 2020. The song was accompanied by a fun music video.

Watch EXO-SC's new album

