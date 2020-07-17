Rapper Logic To Retire At His Peak After His 6th Studio Album 'No Pressure'? Read Here

Rapper Logic is a popular artist known for his smart rhyme scheme and one of the fastest flows in the Hip Hop industry. He has currently shocked everyone with his latest tweet about the new album and his future plans. Read more to know about Robert Bryson Hall II aka Logic and the shocking announcement he just made.

Is Logic retiring?

Yes, Logic recently took to his Twitter account to share the album art of his upcoming work, No Pressure. With the art, Logic also revealed that he is going to retire after his No Pressure album is out. This is because he wishes to focus on his child along with Brittney Noell and become a great father rather than focusing on his music career.

Officially announcing my retirement with the release of “No Pressure” executive produced by No I.D. July 24th...



It’s been a great decade. Now it’s time to be a great father.



Art by @SamSpratt pic.twitter.com/stgSU6dMBt — Bobby No Pressure (@Logic301) July 16, 2020

This is shocking because rapper Logic will be leaving making music at his peak. The Indica Badu rapper currently has a total of 4 number ones on the Billboard 200. Along with his Billboard, rapper Logic also has managed to deliver two top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. One of his most popular songs is his 2017 track called 1-800-273-8255. This song features Alessia Cara and Khalid and it managed to grab the No. 3 spot when it was released. It was also featured as one of Billboard's "songs that defined the decade". The song is named after the helpline number to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and was nominated for the song of the year at the Grammy Awards.

More about rapper Logic

It is ironic that Logic started his career with his studio album called Under Pressure and now his last album is going to be No Pressure. Before this, rapper Logic has released his Confessions of a Dangerous Mind album which was his 5th studio album. The album features some of the most renowned artists of the industry including Eminem, Gucci Mane, G-Eazy, Will Smith, Wiz Khalifa, and DMV native YBN Cordae.

Logic’s father has also been a part of Confessions of a Dangerous Mind and has given his voice for some vocals in the album. Some of the most popular songs from the album are Homicide, Keanu Reeves, Still Ballin', Don't Be Afraid to Be Different and many more.

