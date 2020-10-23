Elton John Feels Honoured To Get His Own Barbie Doll, Shares A Heartwarming Message

Barbie launched a special Elton John version of their doll to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the iconic singer’s legendary concert at the Dodger Stadium in 1975. John was the first musical artist to perform at the venue after the Beatles who had performed 9 years before his concert. Read along to know what Elton John has to say about getting his own Barbie doll.

Elton John feels honoured to get his own Barbie Doll

Elton John took to his Instagram as he shared a series of pictures of the Elton John version of the iconic doll. He mentioned how the doll is an icon in its own and that he feels honoured to have one as a tribute to him. He went on to say that he hopes the dolls inspire fans to pursue their dreams.

He wrote – ''Barbie is an icon in her own right, so having her pay tribute to my work and personal style is a real honour. I hope that she inspires fans everywhere to fearlessly pursue their own dreams and limitless potential.'' The Elton John Barbie is wearing a silver crop top along with a rainbow collared bomber jacket and high-waisted bell-bottom jeans with the letters E and J stitched on to the left and right sides respectively. The hair is in tight curls; she is wearing a purple bowler hat, a pair of glittery sunglasses, and rainbow boots. It is inspired by the looks that John carried through the ’70s.

In an interview with ABC News, Elton John had mentioned how the ’70s was the most stylish decade of all time. He acknowledged that since then he has always represented that particular era of fashion as seen in his looks time and again. He went on to say that he wanted to capture the essence of the ’70s with this doll as the decade was all about self-expression and glamour. He completed his statement by saying that the look of the doll with her flared jeans, signature sunglasses, and platform boots make her look just like a 'Rockstar'.

