Elton John Will Guest Star As 'The Pink Phantom' In Gorillaz's Upcoming Song Machine Track

Singer Elton John will soon make his debut in Gorillaz's Song Machine Season One. Gorillaz is a beloved British virtual band that consists of four animated band members. These four animated bandmates showcase their cartoon world via animated music videos.

Gorillaz's new project, Song Machine, releases new songs in an episodic format, as each new song is accompanied by a new animated episode featuring the cartoon band. Song Machine will release 13 songs spread across 2020, with one song releasing every month of the year. Moreover, each episode also features a guest star. September 2020's Song Machine episode will feature Elton John as the 'Pink Phantom'.

Elton John reveals that he will guest star in Gorillaz's September episode of Song Machine

I am so excited to be a part of @gorillaz Song Machine Season One. The Pink Phantom, coming soon… 🚀 pic.twitter.com/0ofyhMMJPo — Elton John (@eltonofficial) September 9, 2020

Above is the promo for the next episode of Gorillaz season one that was shared online by Elton John. In the caption for the image, Elton John mentioned that he was excited to be a part of Gorillaz's Song Machine Season one. Moreover, Elton John also revealed that the name of his animated character in the upcoming episode will be 'The Pink Phantom'. The promo image features the four main band members of Gorillaz, Stuart "2-D" Pot, Murdoc Niccals, Noodle, and Russel Hobbs.

On the right side of the promo, Elton John's animated counterpart can be seen playing the piano. Elton's character is dressed in a bright pink suit to go along with his moniker of The Pink Phantom. An official release date for the upcoming episode of Song Machine was not shared in Elton John's promo. However, in the caption, the singer revealed that the animated music video would be coming soon.

Each episode of Gorillaz's Song Machine has featured a special guest star from the music industry. The first episode of Song Machine titled Momentary Bliss, released on January 31 and featured rapper Slowthai, and the punk rock duo The Slaves. The fifth episode of Song Machine released on July 20, 2020, and was titled PAC-MAN. This episode was dedicated to the 40th anniversary of the video game Pac-Man. It featured Rapper ScHoolboy Q as a guest star.

[Promo Source: Elton John Instagram]

