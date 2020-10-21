Elton John's Appearance In Teyana Talor's 'lose Each Other' Is A 'dream Come True' For Her

Sir Elton John recently featured in Teyana Taylor’s latest music video Lose Each Other. The song premiered earlier today and fans of the musicians were pleasantly surprised to see Elton John opening the music video seated on a grand black piano. Teyana Taylor spoke to Rolling Stone about how she felt working with the legendary musician in one of her songs.

Earlier today, Teyana Taylor and Elton John surprised their fans by making an appearance together in Lose Each Other by Teyana Taylor. John opens the video playing the piano set against a white backdrop, he is later joined in by Taylor, a couple of dancers and a guitarist. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Teyana Taylor explained how having Elton John in her song was a dream come true.

Dream come true for Teyana Taylor

Teyana spoke to Rolling Stone and in a statement told the portal that Lose Each Other was a special record for her and she wanted the visual to feel just as big. She further told the portal that she casually told her team that having “Elton John open the video on the piano” would be great. Reportedly, when she was working through treatment ideas and solidifying logistics for the video, she got a call and on the other side of the phone, Elton spoke to her and said, “Hello darling, it’s Elton. I’d love to do your video!”

Elton John's tweet

Elton John revealed on his Twitter handle that “I am a huge fan so I jumped at the chance to be in her latest video Lose Each Other”. The singer also called her “one of the most visually dazzling artists in music today." Check out the tweet below.

Aside from her brilliant music, @TEYANATAYLOR is one of the most visually dazzling artists in music today. I am a huge fan so I jumped at the chance to be in her latest video 'Lose Each Other' -E xx 🚀



➡️ https://t.co/VmqyzEKu8z pic.twitter.com/bYdLHS8Svr — Elton John (@eltonofficial) October 20, 2020

Lose Each Other lyrics

The song has lyrics like “We don't have to lose each other

We could still be friends if you want it

Baby all these ultimatums

Makin' me feel like we faked it” to show the pain of two lovers parting ways.

Elton John's video with Teyana Taylor

The music video has been directed by Teyana Taylor herself and the visuals of the song are set in a way to portray how hardships too can be beautiful. As Taylor appears in various angelic costumes, the dancers in the video have worn very simple costumes seeming naked against a black and white backdrop, enhancing their moves. The music video has featured Elton and Taylor together in one frame at a number of places throughout the song.

Watch video of Lose Each Other by Teyana Taylor below

