Elton John Denies Breaking Face Mask Rule In Capri After Complaint Was Filed

Iconic British musician Elton John was recently spotted at the Italian island of Capri. He had travelled to the island with his husband and two sons. Elton John was accused of not wearing a mask outside a hotel in the Campania region. However, John's representative denied the accusation and gave an explanation for the same.

Elton John denies accusation of not wearing coronavirus face mask

Elton John had recently been photographed on the Italian island of Capri. The singer had visited the island in a yacht with his husband David Furnish, and their two sons. The Campania region, where Elton was staying, following the increase in the coronavirus cases, has made wearing masks outside in public mandatory. He was photographed outside his hotel wearing a mask and greeting a friend by placing his arm around them. Codacons, an Italian leading consumers’ association, has reportedly filed a complaint against the singer.

The president of Codacons Carlo Rienzi said that the law foresees fines of up to €1,000 (£900) for everyone not wearing masks amidst the pandemic and the rule applies for all, even for VIPs. However, Elton John's representative mentioned in a statement to Metro.co.uk that Elton John was fully aware and supportive of the coronavirus face mask rule in public. He respected the rule to protect himself and others. They also added that when he was photographed, he was outside the five-star Grand Hotel Quisisana and on his way inside.

The allegations on Elton John made his friend Roberto Russo, an entrepreneur in Capri angry. He had arranged the family’s transport from the marina to the hotel. He told the local media that Elton had not stepped out from Capri. He also mentioned that the singer was constantly wearing the mask and hoped that Codacons 'could find better things to report'. The mayor of Capri, Marino Lembo told the Guardian that he would investigate the case and find out if Elton John was without a mask on the streets of Capri. He added that a fine would be imposed only after confirming whether the accusations are true.

Elton John on the work front

Elton John's latest appearance was in the CBeebies Bedtime Stories as himself. His most recent albums include Rocketman and Gnomeo & Juliet. His studio album Wonderful Crazy Night received positive reviews from most critics and fans.

