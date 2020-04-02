Elton John's 'Living Room Concert For America' Raises $8 Million For COVID-19 Relief Funds

Singer Elton John’s ‘Living Room Concert For America’ has reportedly raised $8 million. This concert featured artists like Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, and many others. Elton John hosted this concert on Sunday. The concert not only featured performances by many ace singers but also a special message from many celebrities.

Elton John raised $8M with ‘Living Room Concert for America’

The Coronavirus lockdown has led to several countries being under complete lockdown. The lockdown has affected several industries and workers. Amidst this lockdown, many celebrities and organisations have stepped in to help them and provide aid.

Recently, singer Elton John hosted a ‘Living Room Concert for America’ to help victims of the Coronavirus lockdown. Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys and many more artists performed during this live concert. According to a media portal’s report, Elton John’s concert raised nearly $8 million for two Coronavirus relief funds.

Also read | Elton John, Mariah Carey And Billie Eilish To Host A Special Online Fundraising Concert

These musicians performed from their homes for this hour-long concert. The concert was also aired on channels like Fox and also on iHeartMedia radio stations. The concert also encouraged people to donate funds to organisations like Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

Also read | Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey & Elton John Raise Funds For People Affected By COVID-19

The benefit special aired on YouTube on Wednesday. The streaming website has also decided to donate an undisclosed amount for the cause. Apart from Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, and Mariah Carey artists like Backstreet Boys, Billie Joe Armstrong, Camila Cabello, H.E.R., Sam Smith. Tim McGraw, Dave Grohl also performed for this concert. Apart from performances Elton John’s special benefit concert also featured messages from several artists. Ben Falcone, Ciara, Ellen DeGeneres, Demi Lovato, Lady Gaga, Ken Jeong, Lizzo, Ryan Seacrest, Melissa McCarthy, Russell Wilson, and many others. This benefit special was also organised to appreciate all the healthcare professionals working tirelessly during the pandemic.

Also read | Elton John Cuts NZ Concert Mid-way Due To Walking Pneumonia, Fans Pour In Support Online

Also read | Did Elton John Know About Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's Royal Exit Before The Queen?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.