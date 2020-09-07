Ozzy Osbourne Doesn't Have The 'slightest Interest' In A Black Sabbath Reunion Show

English singer and television personality, Ozzy Osbourne shared his opinion about reuniting with Black Sabbath in future and opted out from having a reunion show. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Ozzy expressed being uninterested to collaborate with the rock group for a future gig. Sabbath concluded their illustrious career spanning over four decades in February 2019 with 'The End Tour' in hometown Birmingham, England.

Ozzy Osbourne of Black Sabbath isn't 'interested' in having a reunion show

After The End Tour in 2017, there have been several reports suggesting chances of a Black Sabbath reunion show. The quartet's guitarist Tony Iommi was diagnosed with cancer back in 2012 and has been asked to refrain from travelling for an extended span of time. However, he had shown interest in wanting to get together with his fellow bandmates for a reunion show sometime.

However, when asked about Iommi's idea of being open to a reunion, vocalist Ozzy Osbourne said that he has no interests in wanting to do another gig with the band. During his interview with the outlet, Ozzy set the record straight that it is done for him.

However, the 71-year-old added saying he regrets not being able to perform with his fellow bandmate and drummer Bill Ward at the farewell show in Birmingham. The singer-songwriter shared that he felt bad about not getting the opportunity to share the stage with Ward. He continued saying although it would have been nice having Ward alongside them, he isn't aware of the circumstances behind it.

Ozzy also stated he's spoken to Tony Iommi a few times, but he does not have the 'slightest interest' in collaborating for a gig. He jokingly concluded saying maybe Iommi has been bored. Back in May this year, the lead guitarist of Black Sabbath expressed his desire of wanting to play a one-off gig with the band.

In an interaction with Eddie Trunk on Trunk Nation, Iommi put forth his wish of wanting to reunite with Sabbath for a show in the near future. However, he admitted that one cannot do an occasional show with the former group because of various aspects. According to him, instead of having a year-long tour, he'd like to do it in a different way.

