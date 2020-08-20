Mariah Carey Announces New Album Titled 'The Rarities', Dedicates It To Her Fans

The All I Want for Christmas Is You singer Mariah Carey is all geared up to treat her fans with her new album. The 50-year-old singer announced her latest album titled The Rarities on Tuesday. The singer captioned the post expressing her gratitude to all her fans who supported her and loved her music all these years. She also released a sneak peek of what appears to be the album cover for The Rarities. See her post on her new album announcement.

Mariah Carey's latest album The Rarities is out for pre-order already

The album cover showed a black and white picture of herself with her signature curly hair and minimal makeup. The album called The Rarities is available for preorder from October 2nd as well. After the celebrated singer announced her new album, many contemporary celebrities commented on her post congratulating on her new project. Carey had recently celebrated 30 years in the music industry. She recently hit a milestone in December 2019 when she became the 1st artist to have a number 1 song (All I Want for Christmas Is You) on Billboard Hot 100 list in four different decades.

All I Want for Christmas Is You is a Christmas song co-written and performed by American singer and songwriter, Mariah Carey. Columbia Records released this song on October 29, 1994, as the lead single from Mariah’s fourth studio album and first holiday album titled Merry Christmas. The track is an up-tempo love song that includes bell chimes, heavy back-up vocals, and synthesizers.

Mariah Carey updates during the COVID 19 pandemic

Mariah Carey was recently seen performing for singer Elton John’s Living Room Concert For America. The concert featured artists such as Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, and many others. Elton John hosted this concert in April. Apart from Mariah Carey, artists such as Backstreet Boys, Billie Joe Armstrong, Camila Cabello, H.E.R., Sam Smith. Tim McGraw, Dave Grohl also performed for this concert. Elton John’s special benefit concert also featured messages from several artists including Ben Falcone, Ciara, Ellen DeGeneres, Demi Lovato, Lady Gaga, Ken Jeong, Lizzo, Ryan Seacrest, Melissa McCarthy, Russell Wilson, and many others. This benefit special was also organised to appreciate all the healthcare professionals working tirelessly during the pandemic.

